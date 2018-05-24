ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, May 25, 2018
F-35A Lightning II aircraft, similar to the first two stealth fighters that arrived in Israel Dec. 12, 2016, receive fuel from a KC-10 Extender from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., July 13, 2015, during a flight from England to the United States. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Brown

Israel Reported To Be Using F35 Jet Fighters In Syria

Israel has used F-35 jet fighters in the air raid against Syria, media report said, citing an Israeli commander.

Israel has been the first to use the F-35 fighters in an actual war in the world, the commander of Israel’s air force said in a tweet, according to as-Wasat website.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 is considered to be the most technologically advanced fighter in the world.

Israel made a deal with the U.S. to buy 50 of the jets. Two jets had been delivered in mid-2016. Reports say that Israel has received 9 F-35 fighters so far.


