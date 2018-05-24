Israel Reported To Be Using F35 Jet Fighters In Syria

By PanARMENIAN

Israel has used F-35 jet fighters in the air raid against Syria, media report said, citing an Israeli commander.

Israel has been the first to use the F-35 fighters in an actual war in the world, the commander of Israel’s air force said in a tweet, according to as-Wasat website.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 is considered to be the most technologically advanced fighter in the world.

Israel made a deal with the U.S. to buy 50 of the jets. Two jets had been delivered in mid-2016. Reports say that Israel has received 9 F-35 fighters so far.