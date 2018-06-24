ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Jordan's King Abdullah II. Photo Credit: World Economic Forum, Wikipedia Commons.

Mattis, King Of Jordan Reaffirm Security Partnership

US Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with King Abdullah II of Jordan Friday at the Jordanian ambassador’s residence to reaffirm the strong bilateral security partnership between the United States and Jordan, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said the two leaders discussed a broad range of regional issues, and Mattis thanked Abdullah’s leadership and commitment to regional security and stability. Mattis also expressed his appreciation for the Jordanian Armed Forces’ role in the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria defeat campaign.

Mattis also thanked Abdullah for his unwavering support to a strong bilateral security partnership.


