Sunday, June 24, 2018
The Pentagon, US Department of Defense building. DoD photo by Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force.

US Indefinitely Suspends Ulchi Freedom Guardian, Other Exercises With South Korea

To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit and in coordination with senior South Korean officials,US Defense Secretary James N. Mattis has indefinitely suspended select military exercises on the Korean Peninsula, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said in a statement.

Mattis  met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Ambassador John Bolton to discuss efforts to implement the results of the Singapore Summit, White said.

The suspended exercises include Ulchi Freedom Guardian, along with two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises scheduled to occur in the next three months, White said.

In support of upcoming diplomatic negotiations led by Pompeo, she said, additional decisions will depend upon North Korea continuing to have productive negotiations in good faith.


