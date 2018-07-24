Israel Launches Missile Attack On Syria – Reports

By Fars News Agency

Israel launched a missile strike on Syrian Army position in Western Hama to support the terrorist front collapsing under the government forces’ heavy offensives in Southern Syria, a media outlet reported on Monday.

Syria’s state-run news agency, SANA, reported that an army position in Masyaf region in Western Hama came under Israeli jets’ missile attack on Sunday evening.

It further added that the army position sustained minor damage in the attack.

In the meantime, the Arabic-language website of Sputnik quoted a source in the Syrian Defense Ministry’s Industries as reporting that an institution of the defense industries in the town of al-Zawi near the town of Masyaf in Western Hama came under ten guided missiles fired by the Israeli fighter jets flying over Lebanon.

It further said that the Syrian Air Defense Units intercepted four of the fired missiles, adding that six of the missiles targeted one of the small buildings in the defense industries’ institution, leaving eight people with minor injuries.

Military analysts said that the Israeli attack was aimed at playing down the Syrian Army troops’ victories against terrorists in Dara’a and Quneitra provinces.

SANA quoted a field sources as reporting last week that Israel conducted missile attack on army position North of Nireb Airport in Eastern Aleppo, inflicting major damage on the army stronghold.

In the meantime, the Arabic-language website of Sputnik quoted a Syrian military source as saying that Israel fired eight missiles at the army position North of Nireb Airport, adding that four of the missiles were intercepted by the country’s air defense units and the other four struck at areas near the army stronghold.

The fresh Israeli missile attack was conducted as the army is inflicting heavy defeats on the terrorists in the two provinces of Quneitra and Dara’a and is purging the Southwestern and Southern parts of the country of terrorists completely.