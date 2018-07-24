Lavrov Meets With Netanyahu In Jerusalem

By Eurasia Review

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Monday with Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Western Jerusalem. The meeting was also attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation – First Deputy Defence Minister Valery Gerasimov.

The officials discussed various aspects of the Middle East agenda focusing on the situation in and around Syria.

They also touched on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement process in continuation of the talks held between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow on July 11, and discussed in detail tasks related to completing the anti-terrorist operation in southern Syria and providing security along the Israeli border, including implementation of the 1974 Agreement on Separation of Forces.

The officials also discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, which are developing dynamically in all areas.

The importance of continuing coordinated efforts to counter attempts to falsify the history of World War II and glorify Nazi accomplices was reaffirmed.