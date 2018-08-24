ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, August 24, 2018
Snoop Dogg. Photo by Thecomeupshow, Wikimedia Commons.

Snoop Dogg Announces Cannabis-Free Cookbook

Snoop Dogg has announced that he will be publishing his first-ever cookbook, titled “From Crook to Cook”, this October, Billboard reports.

Despise the California native’s fabled marijuana habit and the book’s guarantee to share “snacks to satisfy those munchies,” all recipes will be cannabis-free. Sharing everything from fine-dining to gin and juice recipes, From Crook to Cook will be a compilation of the rapper’s favorite dishes, drinks and meals.

“You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen. I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favorite recipes, ya dig?” Snoop said in a statement.

Snoop’s 2017 Emmy-nominated cooking show with Martha Stewart, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, featured a series of special guests such as Wiz Khalifa, 50 Cent and Bella Thorne.


