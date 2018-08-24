ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, August 24, 2018
The boat full of explosives was launched near Hodeidah. (Arab coalition)

Thwarted Houthi Boat Bomb Targeting Commercial Ships Off Yemen

By

The Arab coalition said on Thursday it had foiled an attack by Houthi militants using speed boats full of explosives to target commercial vessels.

Col. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the alliance, said its forces managed to thwart the boat, which was launched from the shore near the port of Hodeidah.

“The coalition’s forces have taken the necessary measures to protect merchant ships of the alliance,” Al-Maliki said

He said the militia and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards continue to threaten international shipping routes and global trade and that protecting the Bab Al-Mandeb strait is an international responsibility.


