US Sends 800 Trucks Carrying Military Hardware To Aleppo, Hasaka In Two Weeks

By Fars News Agency

The US Army has forwarded hundreds of trucks containing military equipment to the Syrian provinces of Hasaka and Aleppo to develop its bases over the past two weeks, the London-based pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The SOHR noted that the US army has sent over 800 trucks packed with military equipment to Northeastern Syria for its military bases and military airports on Eastern Euphrates and in Aleppo and Hasaka provinces in Northeastern Syria.

It also said that in addition to the trucks cargo planes carrying weapons and military hardware as well as logistic equipment landed in Kobani airport in Northwestern Aleppo.

“A sum of 150 new trucks carrying construction materials, military equipment and weapons have been sent to the US bases,” the SOHR added.

In a relevant development on Saturday, the Arabic-language al-Manar news network reported that the US Army had forwarded more military equipment to the Syrian provinces of Hasaka and Aleppo to develop its bases.

It reported that the US-led coalition has forwarded more military equipment to its bases in towns of Tal Tamar, al-Houl and al-Shadadi in Hasaka province.

In the meantime, the SOHR disclosed on Saturday that over 70 trucks of the US army carrying military vehicles, equipment and construction materials had arrived in Syria in the last 24 hours.

It further disclosed that the coalition plans to send more convoys to Syria in the coming days.

The Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper reported on Thursday that the US forces started setting up a new airbase in al-Shadadi region in Hasaka province in Northeastern Syria.

It added that they had earlier sent 150 trucks carrying weapons and military equipment from Northern Iraq to Deir Ezzur and al-Shadadi.

Also, several US military convoys were dispatched to the regions occupied by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the past week.