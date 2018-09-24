Iran: Rouhani Vows To Punish All Behind Terror Attack

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pledged that the Islamic Republic will arrest and bring to justice all elements behind Saturday’s terrorist attack on a military ceremony in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, which killed at least 25 people and injured dozens more.

Speaking at the Mehrabad Airport on Sunday before leaving Tehran for New York, Rouhani pointed to the deadly terror attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, and said Iran will never forgive those behind this crime.

“It is clear to us which group has done this and on whom it is dependent,” he said, adding that those who repeatedly claim to defend human rights at international levels should be accountable.

Rouhani stressed that Iran has stood up against such huge crimes, adding that this crime will be responded within the framework of the law and the interests of the country and that all of those behind the incident will be arrested and punished.

During the military parade in Ahvaz, which was staged concurrently with nationwide military parades on Saturday to mark the Sacred Defense Week, Takfiri militants wearing disguise opened fire at the people participating in the ceremony.

The political deputy governor of Khuzestan Province, Ali Hossein Hosseinzadeh, put the latest death toll from the attack at 25, saying 60 others have been injured.

According to media reports, the Al-Ahvaziya terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran’s Armed Forces staged the countrywide military parades to mark the Sacred Defense Week on the 38th anniversary of the onset of the Iraqi imposed war on the Islamic Republic back in 1980.