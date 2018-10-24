Portland Library Hosts Scandalous Event For Kids – OpEd

By William Donohue

On October 23, between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m., a public library in Portland, Oregon will host an event for children 2-6 years old that features perverts and Catholic bashers. The venue is the Multnomah County Library.

“Drag Queen Storytime with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” is the name of the event that will take place in the Hillsdale Meeting Room. The “Sisters” have a long tradition of mocking nuns and bashing Catholicism; they are popular in San Francisco. Now they have set their sights on little kids.

The gathering is not highlighted on the library’s website as one of its feature attractions in October, but anyone can find it by typing the name of the event in the search engine of the venue. Here is what it says.

“The library is proud to present an hour of kid-friendly drag! Join us for this special storytime featuring the fabulous Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Sister Donna and Sister Olive, reading stories about inclusion and diversity, followed by a craft or dance party. For kids 2-6 years old with a favorite adult.”

This is one more example of some very disturbed people using sexuality as a means of getting to kids. That they are using taxpayer dollars to advance their sickness is even less defensible. One wonders why parents haven’t been mobilized, though the fact that this event has not been given a high profile—they didn’t flag it—accounts for at least part of the reason why it has drawn no backlash.

By using the much-abused, and highly politicized, term “inclusion and diversity,” the drag queens are trying to legitimize their behavior. But nothing can justify trying to sexualize children—even in a manner that is not perverse. The goal, of course, is to normalize sexual abnormalities, as well as anti-Catholic bigotry, two phenomena that deserve to be checked, not celebrated.

