Former Georgia President Saakashvili Making Movie About Ukraine

Former president of Georgia and ex-governor of Odessa Oblast Mikhail Saakashvili is making a movie – “The Revival of Ukraine” -whose teaser has already landed online.

“This is something amazing. Look – space and freedom. This is beauty! It’s a miracle!” Saakashvili says in the teaser, then falls on the wet sand on his back and spreads his hands.

The video was shot on the Black Sea coast near Odessa.

Saakashvili earlier announced on his Facebook page that the upcoming film will consist of several parts: “A New State”, “A New Economy”, “A New Army”, “New Geography”, “New Technologies” and “New People”.