Thursday, January 25, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Mikheil Saakashvili. Photo by James Fimley, Wikipedia Commons.

Mikheil Saakashvili. File photo by James Fimley, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Entertainment 

Former Georgia President Saakashvili Making Movie About Ukraine

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

Former president of Georgia and ex-governor of Odessa Oblast Mikhail Saakashvili is making a movie – “The Revival of Ukraine” -whose teaser has already landed online.

“This is something amazing. Look – space and freedom. This is beauty! It’s a miracle!” Saakashvili says in the teaser, then falls on the wet sand on his back and spreads his hands.

The video was shot on the Black Sea coast near Odessa.

Saakashvili earlier announced on his Facebook page that the upcoming film will consist of several parts: “A New State”, “A New Economy”, “A New Army”, “New Geography”, “New Technologies” and “New People”.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please consider helping ...

 

We hate begging, but you should know that Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

CLOSE