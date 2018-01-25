Iran General Says Idea Of Talks On Missile Program Mere Delusion

A senior Iranian military official reaffirmed the Armed Force’s commitment to boosting the country’s military capabilities, and slammed delusive plans for launching negotiations on Iran’s missile program and defense power.

In comments on Wednesday, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri described as “mere delusion” the calls for talks on Iran’s missile and defense affairs or on the regional resistance to despotic and hegemonic regimes.

He also underlined that the Iranian Armed Forces would press ahead with plans to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities given the enemies’ overt threat of military action.

In comments in October 2017, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei categorically rejected the idea of negotiations on Iran’s defense power, stressing that the Islamic Republic will press ahead with plans to boost its might and build up its defense capabilities.

“As we have announced several times in the past and announce it once again, the country’s defense capabilities and power are not subject to negotiations and bargaining,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.