Iran war games. Photo by Tasnim News Agency.
Iranian Army’s Air Defense Forces Test-Fire Low Altitude Weapons In War Game

The Iranian Army’s forces successfully test-fired a number of low-altitude air defense systems during a military exercise in the northern city of Babolsar.

Speaking on the sidelines of the war game on Saturday, the commander of the Army’s air defense forces in Babolsar, Colonel Rahmatollah Mola, said plans to promote the preparedness of the armed forces are high on the agenda of the Army.

Accordingly, the war game was staged as planned and through employing heavy weapons, the commander said.

Colonel Mola added that during the drill, low-altitude air defense systems were used.

The Iranian armed forces hold routine military drills throughout the year.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to the regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

