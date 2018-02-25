US House Democrats Release Memo Countering Republican Claims Of FBI Abuse

By RT

The US House Intelligence Committee has released a redacted, 10-page Democratic Party memo on the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, which challenges the previously released GOP memo.

The Democrats’ rebuttal aims to challenge the alleged government surveillance abuses during the 2016 presidential campaign, that the GOP had outlined in their memorandum.

The document accuses the Republicans of selectively drawing on “highly sensitive information,” as well as of “other distortions and misrepresentations.” It also called the GOP memo a “transparent effort” to undermine the FBI, Justice Department and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump blocked the release of the Democrats’ rebuttal, sending the document back to the House Intelligence Committee for revision, citing “national security concerns.” The House Democrats heavily redacted the memorandum before releasing it on Saturday.

