China Promises Continued Economic Assistance To Sri Lanka

By Eurasia Review

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan said that the Sri Lankan dream of national progress, economic development, ethnic amity and religious harmony is consistent with the aims of China’s Belt and Initiative.

The ambassador was speaking at a symposium held at Chinese Embassy in Colombo. The symposium held under the theme “From Millennium to the New Era: Jointly Build the Belt and Road and Embrace the Sri Lankan Dream”.

Speaking further, the Chinese ambassador explained the reasons behind his country’s willingness to help Sri Lanka. Both countries are combined with a history of friendship and exchanges, shared similar rough encounters in the past and BRI combines Chinese and Sri Lankan Dreams together in the new era, he added.

Minister Malik Samarawickrama praised the assistance provided by the China for the economic development of the country. A new LNG plant will be constructed in the Hambantota with an investment of 700 million. Relevant parties have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for this BOI project, the minister added.

Chief Operational Officer of the Hambantota International Port Group Limited Tissa Wickramasinghe spelled out the details of job opportunities created by the port project. Out of 600 plus job opportunities, around 80 percent opportunities are provided to locals in the area. Many of them obtain training and skill transfers from Chinese experts, Mr.Wickramasinghe added.

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Port City Colombo Private Limited Liang Thow Ming said that the project aims to transform Colombo a world class city in the South Asian region. He explained the details of future endeavors those are to be implemented through Port City Development Project. Among them are a conventional center with a seating capacity of 5000, a world class medical facility with 750 hospital beds, an international school and 2 kilo meter long beach with recreational options among others.

Replying to a query post by journalists, the Chinese Ambassador told that around six thousand Chinese workers are working here in the affiliated projects. He asked to reject unfounded allegations and rumors targeted Chinese intervention in Sri Lanka.