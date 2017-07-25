EU To Open Delegation To Mongolia

The European Union said Monday that it will, following a decision by Federica Mogherini, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, open a Delegation to Mongolia.

With its new Delegation in Ulaanbaatar, the EU will have a total of 140 Delegations around the world.

According to President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker , “The European Union is delivering on a promise to open a fully-fledged delegation in Mongolia – a democratic country strategically located between China and Russia and an important partner for us. I have visited Mongolia three times, the first in 1998 and most recently in 2016. The wonderful progress of this country and its development deserves our warmest congratulations, and certainly merits a full-time European Union presence.”

The High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini said: “Mongolia has an important role in a complex region, with a unique geostrategic position. This Delegation represents an investment for the European Union in view of strengthening our relationship with Mongolia, and a commitment to the people of the country. Soon we will also conclude* our new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which is a further demonstration of the importance we place on developing our close ties.”

The decision by the High Representative/Vice President follows the agreement of the Commission and the Council of the European Union and will be implemented in the course of 2017.

“The decision to open a Delegation in Ulaanbaatar underscores the significant progress that has been made in developing EU-Mongolia relations. The establishment of an EU Delegation in Ulaanbaatar will allow both sides to step up their political dialogue and cooperation and will pave the way for the further strengthening of the partnership,” the EU said in a statement.