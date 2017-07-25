Qatari Websites And Television Channels ‘Accidentally’ Unblocked In Saudi Arabia

A number of Qatari websites and television channels were unblocked in Saudi Arabia Monday morning as the result of a technical glitch, according to a Reuters report citing a Saudi royal court adviser.

Numerous websites and other media outlets linked to Qatar have been blocked in Saudi Arabia and its allies in the ongoing Gulf crisis, including the popular network Al Jazeera and the website of Qatar Airways, the state’s carrier.

But on Monday morning there were reports in the Kingdom that the blocked BeIN sports channels were accessible. Al Jazeera, Doha News and Qatar Airways’ websites all reportedly remained blocked.

Saud al-Qahtani, an adviser to the new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, tweeted that the unblocking was the result of a technical glitch and that the censorship would be quickly restored.

The unblocking of websites of the Qatari authorities was the result of a technical error and will be fixed within the next few hours.

Some sports fans in Saudi have expressed their anger at the blocking of the BeIN Sports channels, which are owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network. The UAE reportedly restored the sports channels last week after they had been blocked for more than a month.

Original source