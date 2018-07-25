ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Дмитрий Журавель, Wikipedia Commons.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Дмитрий Журавель, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Entertainment 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Test Results Raise Some Eyebrows At Juventus

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his medical at Italian club Juventus following his £100m move from Real Madrid – with his test results raising some eyebrows at the Allianz Stadium, The Independent reports.

Ronaldo turned 33 in February and yet Juve’s medical staff found that the striker actually has the physical capacity of a 20-year-old.

According to reports in Italy, three key statistics prove that Ronaldo has the physical capabilities of a player 17 years his junior.

The medical found that Ronaldo has just seven per cent body fat – which is around three per cent less than the average professional.

His muscle mass meanwhile stands at 50 per cent, again higher than the average professional player, this time by around four per cent.

And finally, the top sprint speed he recorded at the World Cup – 21.1 mph, a result he replicated during his medical – was quicker than any other player at the tournament.

“I’m going to try to show that I am a top player, as usual. I’m going to work hard in training,” Ronaldo said upon signing for the club.

“I don’t think I have to show what I am more than that – you know my stats. But I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don’t like to stay in my comfort zone, I like to seize new challenges.

“After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I’d like to mark the history of Juventus. I like challenges, again, and I hope everything will go very well.”


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Have Your Donated?

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE