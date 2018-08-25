ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Cher. Photo by Renan Katayama, Wikipedia Commons.

Cher. Photo by Renan Katayama, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Entertainment 

Cher Releases ‘SOS’ Video From ABBA Covers Album – Video

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Two weeks after Cher unleashed her take on “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” the pop diva dropped yet another ABBA cover on Thursday, Aug. 23, Billboard reports.

For this round, the legendary Swedish group’s 1975 smash “SOS” gets a glossy Cher revision. With a club-ready thump and a glitter-dusted synth line not unlike the one on her “Gimme!” cover, the “Believe” singer – who has Armenian roots – adds her trademark Auto-Tune flourishes to the mix — taking the mid-tempo classic for a brisk dance break.

“SOS” is the penultimate track on her covers album, appropriately dubbed Dancing Queen. Based on the tracklist she unveiled weeks ago, the 10-track tribute includes her takes on “Chiquititta,” “Dancing Queen,” and “One of Us,” among other ABBA gems. The final track remains a mystery at this point.

Cher’s suite of ABBA covers is set for a Sept. 28 release via Warner Bros


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE