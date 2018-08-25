ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Flags of China and United States

Memo To Trump: China Is Already Bigger Than The US – OpEd

Dean Baker

By

As we know, Donald Trump is not very good with numbers. He gave more evidence of this fact when he told a campaign rally in West Virginia:

“When I came, we were heading in a certain direction that was going to allow China to be bigger than us in a very short period of time …That’s not going to happen anymore.”

Actually, China’s economy is already considerably bigger than the U.S economy.

Using the purchasing power parity measure, which is recommended by most economists and the CIA World Factbook, China’s economy is already more than 25 percent larger than the U.S. economy. It is also worth noting that there are no growth projections from any remotely reputable source that show the U.S. economy growing more rapidly than China’s economy.

This column originally appeared on Dean Baker’s Beat the Press blog.


Dean Baker

Dean Baker is the co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR). He is the author of Plunder and Blunder: The Rise and Fall of the Bubble Economy.

