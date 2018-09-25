Iran’s Intelligence Minister Announces Arrests In Ahvaz Terror Attack

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alawi said a number of elements behind Saturday’s terrorist attack on a military ceremony in the southwestern city of Ahvaz have been arrested.

“We will bring to justice each one of the terrorists,” Alawi said, addressing the funeral procession of the martyrs of the terror attack held in Ahvaz on Monday morning.

He added that a number of elements behind the incident have already been detained by the security forces.

A large number of people gathered in Ahvaz to participate in the funeral procession of the martyrs of the attack, which killed 25 people and injured dozens more.

The massive ceremony started at 8:30 a.m. (local time) in the southwestern city with a number of high-ranking officials in attendance.

The participants chanted various slogans against those behind the terrorist incident, including the US.

During the military parade in Ahvaz, which was staged concurrently with nationwide military parades on Saturday to mark the Sacred Defense Week, Takfiri militants wearing disguise opened fire at the people participating in the ceremony.

The political deputy governor of Khuzestan Province, Ali Hossein Hosseinzadeh, put the death toll from the attack at 25, saying 60 others have been injured.

According to media reports, the Al-Ahvaziya terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.