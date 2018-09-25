New Maldives President To Be Sworn In On November 17

By Eurasia Review

The new President and Vice-President elected at the Maldives elections are expected to be sworn in on 17 November 2018, the Maldives Foreign Ministry said. The Elections Commission of Maldives announced the provisional results of the elections to elect the President of the Maldives, for the next five years.

The candidate of the Maldivian Democratic Party, Member of Parliament Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, won the election, having received 134,616 votes. The candidate of the Progressive Party of the Maldives, incumbent President Abdulla Yameen Abdulla Gayoom, received 96,132 votes. Of the 262,135 eligible voters in the election, 233,877 voters cast their votes at the 472 ballot boxes placed in the Maldives and in four countries abroad. This is a voter turnout of 89.22 percent.

The Maldives Elections Department said that voting proceeded smoothly, and peacefully, with no reported incidents. No major issues were reported in the vote counting process as well as with the voters list, which will affect the results.

Voting took place in the presence of a record number of representatives of candidates, observers and monitors. 945 representatives of candidates, 2610 local observers and international observers from 11 agencies, and 3329 local monitors and a number of international monitors are active in the election.Official results will be announced within the next seven days, before 30 September 2018.