Russia Could Supply S-300 System To Syria

By PanARMENIAN

Russia may supply Syria with a S-300 system in response to the downing of the IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of Latakia, a senior official told Kommersant newspaper on Monday, September 24 morning.

According to the report, Russia is mulling the potential of providing the S-300 missile defense system to Syria after blaming Israel for the downing of the IL-20 aircraft last Monday.

Russian officials have made similar statements regarding the possible supply of S-300 missile defense systems in the past; however, Syria has yet to receive them from Moscow or their Iranian counterparts.

Last year, Russia delivered the S-300 missile defense system to the Islamic Republic of Iran, marking the first major delivery of this anti-aircraft system to the Persian Gulf nation.

Since receiving the S-300, the Iranian military has been reportedly copying the model in order to provide it to its allies in Syria.