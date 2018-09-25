ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Credit: Screenshot Moncloa video

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Credit: Screenshot Moncloa video

1 Social Issues 

Spain’s Sánchez And Canada’s Trudeau Debate Gender Equality And Social Justice

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez took part together with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, in the Global Progress Forum, a meeting point for progressive leaders to debate global issues.

The debate between the two leaders revolved around the commitment to gender equality and the achievements on parity attained by their respective cabinets. They also reviewed the need to combine economic growth and social justice, one of the key factors in progressive ideology, and how to combat the fear policy being spread around the world by populist movements.

Following the debate with Justin Trudeau, the President of the Government held a meeting with the Spanish community, where he conveyed a message of support and the government’s commitment to eliminate the “voto rogado”.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE