Spain’s Sánchez And Canada’s Trudeau Debate Gender Equality And Social Justice

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez took part together with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, in the Global Progress Forum, a meeting point for progressive leaders to debate global issues.

The debate between the two leaders revolved around the commitment to gender equality and the achievements on parity attained by their respective cabinets. They also reviewed the need to combine economic growth and social justice, one of the key factors in progressive ideology, and how to combat the fear policy being spread around the world by populist movements.

Following the debate with Justin Trudeau, the President of the Government held a meeting with the Spanish community, where he conveyed a message of support and the government’s commitment to eliminate the “voto rogado”.