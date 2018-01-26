Saudi Drone Shot Down In Yemen

By Tasnim News Agency

Yemeni air defense forces shot down a Saudi reconnaissance drone over the Arabian Peninsula country’s central Ma’rib province.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah satellite television network reported on Thursday that the drone was shot down over the province’s Harib al-Qaramish region.

It came less than a month after Yemeni fighters managed to shoot down a Saudi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on December 30as it was on a reconnaissance mission in Yemen’s northwestern province of Hajjah.

Also, on October 27, Yemeni forces, using a surface-to-air missile, shot down a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force as it was flying east of the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a.

Earlier that month, the Yemeni army announced that it also managed to shoot down a US-made General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper, a drone operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Such attacks against Saudi forces come in retaliation for the continued massacre of civilians and destruction of Yemen’s infrastructure by the coalition led by the Riyadh regime.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by the coalition for almost three years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in the country so far.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Over 14,000 Yemenis, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.