Michigan Attorney General Insults Catholics – OpEd

By William Donohue

On February 21, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a press conference in Lansing to update the public on its investigation into allegations of clergy sexual abuse. She encouraged Michigan residents to “ask to see their badge and not their rosary” if contacted at home by investigators.

Many Michigan Catholics, including spokesmen for the dioceses, have asked Nessel to apologize, but she refuses to do so.

There is no room for religious bigotry in American society, anymore than there is for racial bigotry. When those making the offensive comments are public officials, it is even more disturbing. If Nessel does not apologize, Michigan Catholics will have no confidence in her ability to impartially apply the law.

When the Virginia governor was charged with engaging in racially insensitive behavior, it became a national issue, not just a Virginia one. That is why the Catholic League is inviting Catholics outside of Michigan to contact Nessel’s office. We are also blanketing the media throughout the state.

Contact Kelly Rossman-McKinney, Nessel’s director of communications:

