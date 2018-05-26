Lukoil And Gazprom Sign Accord To Develop Two Fields In Nenets Autonomous District

By Eurasia Review

The President of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov and Gazprom’s Alexey Miller signed on Friday an Agreement of Intent at the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum. According to the Agreement the companies intend to jointly develop the Vaneyvisskoye and the Layavozhskoye fields in Nenets Autonomous District.

​The project allows for the establishment of an equally-owned joint venture in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Gazprom is a current holder of a subsoil use license to explore and produce hydrocarbons in the area of federal significance that includes the Vaneyvisskoye and the Layavozhskoye fields on the territory of Nenets Autonomous District

Lukoil and Gazprom” have a General Agreement on Strategic Partnership for 2014-2024.