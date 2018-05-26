Mattis, Danish Defense Minister Reaffirm Defense Relationship

By DoD News

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen Friday at the Pentagon to reaffirm the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and Denmark, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said Mattis thanked his counterpart for Denmark’s commitment to international security, including NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, enhanced forward presence, and the campaign to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

“The secretary encouraged Minister Hjort Frederiksen to continue increasing Denmark’s defense spending, and thanked him for improving and strengthening defense cooperation between both nations,” White said.