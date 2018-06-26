ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

World Cup: Iran Draws 1-1 Against Portugal

Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian national football team finished third in the 2018 World Cup “Group of Death” with four points.

Carlos Queiroz’s side, who beat Morocco 1-0 and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain, drew 1-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo-spirited Portugal at the Mordovia Arena on Monday.

In the last minute of the first half, Portugal broke through in style as Ricardo Quaresma made his way to the edge of the area and curled a stunning effort into the corner with the outside of his boot.

In the 53rd minute, a penalty was awarded to Portugal by video assistant referee (VAR) but Alireza Beiranvand saved Cristiano Ronaldo’s kick.

Another VAR review, this time for a challenge by Ronaldo on Morteza Pouraliganji, ended in a booking for the Portugal captain.

Substitution Karim Ansarifard found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the stoppage time after VAR review showed that Portugal’s Cedric Soares committed a handball in the area.

Spain was held to a 2-2 draw by Morocco but advanced to the next stage as the winner.

Portugal finished second in the group and will face Group A champion Uruguay next on Saturday in Sochi.

Spain will play host Russia.


