Location of Pakistan. Source: CIA World Factbook.Location of Pakistan. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Pakistan: Christians Demand Education Quota

Christians in Pakistan are lobbying for an admission quota for non-Muslim students to be imposed in government-run colleges and universities.

“Higher education is our right. It is the responsibility of the government to announce a 5 percent education quota for minority students,” said Zahid Nazir Bhatti, chairman of the Pakistan Minorities Unity Council.

“The literacy rate of Christians in Pakistan is very low. We shall keep protesting if our demand is not met,” he said while addressing media during a July 22 protest in front of the Lahore Press Club.

Last week, a delegation of Christian human rights activists and journalists met Habibi ur Rehman, the provincial minister for religious affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and shared similar concerns.

Discriminatory education policies and hate material in the school syllabus have been major concerns for the church in Pakistan.

