Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Photo Credit: US State Department, Wikipedia Commons.Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Photo Credit: US State Department, Wikipedia Commons.

1 World News 

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Meets With Paul Ryan, US Lawmakers

Eurasia Review 0 Comment , , , , , , , ,

By

Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met Tuesday in Washington DC with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Paul Ryan, and Majority Leader of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

Al-Thani also met separately with members of the Senate, House of Representatives and representatives of various committees in the US Congress.

During the meetings, Al-Thani briefed the officials on the latest developments of the Gulf crisis and the sanctions taken against the State of Qatar led by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The four Arab nations accuse Qatar of supporting terrorism in the region, something Qatar denies.

The meetings also discussed the role of Kuwaiti mediation as well as the US and international efforts to resolve the crisis.

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

You May Also Like

Internet - Confused

Can Governments Stop Fake News? – Analysis

RSIS 0
Official portrait of United States Senator Ron Wyden.

US Senators Wyden, Merkley Call For Action To Stop Gun Violence

Eurasia Review 0

Egypt: Activists Block Roads, Govt. Building In Cairo

VOA 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE