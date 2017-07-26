Qatar’s Foreign Minister Meets With Paul Ryan, US Lawmakers

Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met Tuesday in Washington DC with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Paul Ryan, and Majority Leader of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

Al-Thani also met separately with members of the Senate, House of Representatives and representatives of various committees in the US Congress.

During the meetings, Al-Thani briefed the officials on the latest developments of the Gulf crisis and the sanctions taken against the State of Qatar led by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The four Arab nations accuse Qatar of supporting terrorism in the region, something Qatar denies.

The meetings also discussed the role of Kuwaiti mediation as well as the US and international efforts to resolve the crisis.