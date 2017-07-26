Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ruRussia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

1 World News 

US House Approves Russian Sanctions Bill Despite Trump Objections

RFE RL 0 Comment , , , , , ,

By

(RFE/RL) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on July 25 to cement new sanctions on Russia, despite objections from President Donald Trump.

House members backed the measure by 419 to 3, with strong support from Trump’s fellow Republicans as well as Democrats.

The Senate, which had earlier passed a similar measure, was expected to act soon after the House vote. If passed by both chambers, the legislation could be sent to the White House within a week.

Both chambers are expected to have enough votes to override a possible presidential veto of the legislation, which also imposes tough new sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said after the vote that the sanctions package “tightens the screws on our most dangerous adversaries in order to keep Americans safe.”

After the House vote, the White House said that “while the president supports tough sanctions against North Korea, Iran, and Russia” it is reviewing the bill and will wait to see the final version that passes the Senate before deciding whether to sign or veto it.

The sanctions bill has drawn criticism from Russia as well as from some of Washington’s European Union allies, who have warned it would interfere with key energy projects in Europe.

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

RFE RL

RFE RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

You May Also Like

Iranian Suit Against Russia In Paris Court

Radio Zamaneh 0

Transition In Afghanistan: A War Of Perceptions – Analysis

Dr. Shanthie Mariet D Souza 0
Bernie Sanders. Official portrait photo.

Democrat Senators Take Aim At Schools Seeking Religious Exemptions, Call For Transparency For LGBT Students

Eurasia Review 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE