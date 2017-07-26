US House Approves Russian Sanctions Bill Despite Trump Objections

(RFE/RL) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on July 25 to cement new sanctions on Russia, despite objections from President Donald Trump.

House members backed the measure by 419 to 3, with strong support from Trump’s fellow Republicans as well as Democrats.

The Senate, which had earlier passed a similar measure, was expected to act soon after the House vote. If passed by both chambers, the legislation could be sent to the White House within a week.

Both chambers are expected to have enough votes to override a possible presidential veto of the legislation, which also imposes tough new sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said after the vote that the sanctions package “tightens the screws on our most dangerous adversaries in order to keep Americans safe.”

After the House vote, the White House said that “while the president supports tough sanctions against North Korea, Iran, and Russia” it is reviewing the bill and will wait to see the final version that passes the Senate before deciding whether to sign or veto it.

The sanctions bill has drawn criticism from Russia as well as from some of Washington’s European Union allies, who have warned it would interfere with key energy projects in Europe.