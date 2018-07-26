ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

chess checkmate
1 Entertainment 

Aronian Beats Caruana In Speed Chess Championship R1

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian beat Fabiano Caruana of the United States in Round 1 of the Speed Chess Championship organized by Chess.com

The 2018 edition of the tournament will feature 16 of the world’s best chess players in an innovative eSports bracket tournament and a starting (guaranteed) prize pool of $55,000.

Winning with a monster 20.5-6.5 score, Aronian has advanced to face the winner of Anish Giri (the Netherlands) vs Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) in the next round

The Armenian currently holds the 12th spot on FIDE’s rating of the world’s strongest players.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Have Your Donated?

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE