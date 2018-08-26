ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, August 26, 2018
India's Pinaka multiple rocket launcher. Photo Credit: Hemant.rawat1234, Wikipedia Commons.

Armenia Confirms Interest In Buying Indian Weapons

Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has confirmed Armenia’s interest in acquiring Indian weapons.

Indian media reported earlier that Armenia has expressed interest in obtaining the Pinaka rocket system developed by India’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), which is a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“A delegation of the Armenian Armed Forces has met industry representatives in India to learn more about many types of weapons,” Hovhannisyan said in a tweet on Saturday, August 24.

“Among them are weapons of particular interest.”

KM Rajan, the director of the Indian laboratory, said on Friday: “Armenia has shown an interest in the Pinaka rocket system and so we carried out extensive firing trials for their delegation last month at Pokhran in Rajasthan. The results were excellent. Since it is a government-to-government decision, we are yet to receive word about an official agreement of the procurement. Armenia is interested in both versions of the rocket.”


PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

