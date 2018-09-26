Given Government’s Apparent Goal To Eliminate Our Privacy, Will Mandatory Brain Implants Be Next? – OpEd

By Adam Dick

The United States government is using every bit of technology it can grab onto to facilitate mass surveillance, from license plate readers and facial recognition technology to phone and internet monitoring technology.

If it becomes feasible, will the US government mandate that people receive brain implants so the government can pursue the final frontier of surveillance — snooping on and even controlling people’s unexpressed thoughts?

Kurt Nimmo, whose written and video commentaries are posted at kurtnimmo.blog, suggests the likely answer to this question is “yes.”

In a new seven-minute video, Nimmo provides an overview of why he believes so and how government may in the future be able to monitor our thoughts and, as Nimmo puts it, even “reboot” our brains to make them “think in a way acceptable to the state.”

Watch Nimmo’s video here:

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.