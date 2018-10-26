Cuomo And De Blasio Flag Their Phoniness – OpEd

By William Donohue

Responding to the presence of suspicious packages sent to some liberal-left politicians and activists, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned these expressions of hatred.

Cuomo said that “political differences” were “actually good for our democracy,” and went on to slam “overheated rhetoric.” De Blasio said the same thing, arguing “you can disagree, but you have to show respect” for everyone.

Both men are rank hypocrites. In 2014, Cuomo said that “right-to-life” conservatives “have no place in the state of New York, because that’s not who New Yorkers are.” De Blasio, who frequently feuds with Cuomo, said he agreed with the governor “100 percent.”

Cuomo and de Blasio are masters of “overheated rhetoric,” and are not content to “disagree” and “show respect” for all New Yorkers. No, they, and they alone, will decide who is a bona fide New Yorker, telling those they disagree with to get out. They wear their phoniness on their sleeves.