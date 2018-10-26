Saudi King Salman Holds Telephone Calls With Germany’s Merkel, Russia’s Putin

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman held telephone conversations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

During his phonecalls, the King discussed with Mrs. Merkel and Mr. Putin means of developing and strengthening relations between the two countries across all fields.

The King also briefed Merkel and Putin on the latest developments in the investigation into the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

He stressed that the actions of those involved in this crime do not represent the principles and values ​​of the Kingdom, stressing that justice will take its course fully and resolutely.

For her part, the German Chancellor expressed the hope that the ongoing investigation uncovered all the circumstances in the case.

Putin expressed confidence in the integrity of the measures taken by the Kingdom and in the transparency of the ongoing investigation.