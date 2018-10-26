ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, October 26, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo Credit: US Secretary of Defense, Wikipedia Commons.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo Credit: US Secretary of Defense, Wikipedia Commons.

1 World News 

Saudi King Salman Holds Telephone Calls With Germany’s Merkel, Russia’s Putin

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman held telephone conversations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

During his phonecalls, the King discussed with Mrs. Merkel and Mr. Putin means of developing and strengthening relations between the two countries across all fields.
The King also briefed Merkel and Putin on the latest developments in the investigation into the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

He stressed that the actions of those involved in this crime do not represent the principles and values ​​of the Kingdom, stressing that justice will take its course fully and resolutely.

For her part, the German Chancellor expressed the hope that the ongoing investigation uncovered all the circumstances in the case.

Putin expressed confidence in the integrity of the measures taken by the Kingdom and in the transparency of the ongoing investigation.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE

Notice: Undefined variable: font_family in /home/eurasiar_bak/public_html/wp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/moove-modules.php on line 282