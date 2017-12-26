Armenia President To Visit Russia On December 26
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will visit Russia on Tuesday, December 26 for a non-official meeting of the leaders of CIS member-states.
The president is currently in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi for a two-day official trip.
Sargsyan is scheduled to meet Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili, prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.
At the meetings, the sides will discuss vital issues included in the bilateral agenda.
