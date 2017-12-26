President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. File photo: Kremlin.ruPresident of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. File photo: Kremlin.ru

Armenia President To Visit Russia On December 26

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will visit Russia on Tuesday, December 26 for a non-official meeting of the leaders of CIS member-states.

The president is currently in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi for a two-day official trip.

Sargsyan is scheduled to meet Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili, prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

At the meetings, the sides will discuss vital issues included in the bilateral agenda.

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

