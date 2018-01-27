Saturday, January 27, 2018
A Russian Su-34 conducting an airstrike in Syria.

Syrian, Russian Jets Pound Militants In Southern Idlib

The Syrian and Russian air forces launched several airstrikes over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Friday, January 26, targeting militant hideouts and trenches located near the Idlib-Hama Highway. Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by Russian fighter jets, both air forces repeatedly hammered Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions near the strategic town of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, destroying a number militant sites in the process.

In addition to their airstrikes over southern Idlib, the Syrian and Russian air forces carried out many strikes above the northern Hama towns of Al-Lataminah and Kafr Zita.

The two air forces are still conducting airstrikes over southern Idlib and northern Hama, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attempts to advance their positions against the militant rebels.

