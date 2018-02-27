South Africa: New Cabinet Announced
By SA News
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the National Executive and the appointment of David Mabuza as the new Deputy President of the Republic.
Nhlanhla Nene, who held the post once before, has been appointed as Minister of Finance.
In a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday evening, the President said he had made the decision to make certain changes to the composition of the National Executive.
“These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the State of the Nation Address,” he said.
The Ministerial appointments are as follows:
Communications: Nomvula Mokonyane
Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor
Home Affairs: Malusi Gigaba
Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo
International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu
Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe
Police: Bheki Cele
Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan
Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo
Public Works: Thulas Nxesi
Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane
Social Development: Susan Shabangu
Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa
State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
The Presidency: Women: Bathabile Dlamini
Tourism: Derek Hanekom
Transport: Blade Nzimande
Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti
The President also announced the following Deputy Ministers:
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi
Communications: Pinky Kekana
Finance: Mondli Gungubele
Public Service and Administration: Chana Pilane-Majeke
Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale
The positions of Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises and Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation will remain vacant.
“Pending the completion of their swearing-in as Members of the National Assembly, I intend to further appoint Mr David Mabuza as the Deputy President of the Republic; Dr Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs; Mr Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance; Ms Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.”
President Ramaphosa said in making the changes, he was conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation.
“As indicated in the State of the Nation Address, we have begun a review of the configuration, size and number of national Ministries and Departments. We will retain the existing Ministries and Departments until that review is completed,” he said.
Many of the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in, in Cape Town tomorrow. The others will be sworn in, in the coming days.
“I wish to express my appreciation to all outgoing Ministers and Deputy Ministers for their service to government and to the people of South Africa,” said President Ramaphosa.