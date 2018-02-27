South Africa: New Cabinet Announced

By SA News

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the National Executive and the appointment of David Mabuza as the new Deputy President of the Republic.

Nhlanhla Nene, who held the post once before, has been appointed as Minister of Finance.

In a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday evening, the President said he had made the decision to make certain changes to the composition of the National Executive.

“These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the State of the Nation Address,” he said.

The Ministerial appointments are as follows:

Communications: Nomvula Mokonyane

Higher Education and Training: Naledi Pandor

Home Affairs: Malusi Gigaba

Human Settlements: Nomaindia Mfeketo

International Relations and Cooperation: Lindiwe Sisulu

Mineral Resources: Gwede Mantashe

Police: Bheki Cele

Public Enterprises: Pravin Gordhan

Public Service and Administration: Ayanda Dlodlo

Public Works: Thulas Nxesi

Rural Development and Land Reform: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Science and Technology: Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

Social Development: Susan Shabangu

Sport and Recreation: Tokozile Xasa

State Security: Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The Presidency: Women: Bathabile Dlamini

Tourism: Derek Hanekom

Transport: Blade Nzimande

Water and Sanitation: Gugile Nkwinti

The President also announced the following Deputy Ministers:

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Sfiso Buthelezi

Communications: Pinky Kekana

Finance: Mondli Gungubele

Public Service and Administration: Chana Pilane-Majeke

Small Business Development: Cassel Mathale

The positions of Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises and Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation will remain vacant.

“Pending the completion of their swearing-in as Members of the National Assembly, I intend to further appoint Mr David Mabuza as the Deputy President of the Republic; Dr Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs; Mr Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance; Ms Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.”

President Ramaphosa said in making the changes, he was conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation.

“As indicated in the State of the Nation Address, we have begun a review of the configuration, size and number of national Ministries and Departments. We will retain the existing Ministries and Departments until that review is completed,” he said.

Many of the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in, in Cape Town tomorrow. The others will be sworn in, in the coming days.

“I wish to express my appreciation to all outgoing Ministers and Deputy Ministers for their service to government and to the people of South Africa,” said President Ramaphosa.