By William Donohue

The Democratic Party Platform says, “Democrats have been fighting to secure universal health care for the American people for generations, and we are proud to be the party that passed Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act.”

Yesterday, they walked away from that pledge, finding an exception to its universal coverage. If a baby survives an abortion, he is not entitled to health care. The majority of Democrats voted to permit infanticide; only three voted for the bill that would protect the kids. President Trump denounced what the Democrats did.

Some of the Democrats who explained their vote were factually wrong. Sen. Mazie Hirono, for example, said it has always been a crime to kill a baby or to let him die after birth. Wrong. It is legal in New York State. Moreover, her vote makes it easier not to charge a doctor with malpractice for failing to attend to the needs of an infant who survives an abortion.

Sen. Tina Smith said the bill sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse would “compel physicians to provide unnecessary medical care.” Wrong. Babies born alive often require medical care, and when it is not given, some die.

Every Democrat who is either running for president, or planning to run, voted to legalize selective infanticide. The Democrats no longer support universal health care.