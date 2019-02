By Tasnim News Agency

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his Iranian counterpart’s resignation would not change Washington’s policy toward Iran.

“We note @JZarif’s resignation,” Pompeo said in a Twitter post on Monday.

“We’ll see if it sticks… Our policy is unchanged,” he added.

Last night, Zarif announced his resignation from the cabinet in a post on his Instagram account.

“Many thanks for the generosity of the dear and brave people of Iran and its authorities over the past 67 months. I sincerely apologize for the inability to continue serving and for all the shortcomings during my service. Be happy and worthy,” Zarif wrote on his Instagram page on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Iranian president’s chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, has rejected media reports that President Hassan Rouhani has accepted Zarif’s resignation.

“The reports that the president has accepted Dr. Zarif’s resignation are strongly rejected,” Vaezi said in a post on his Twitter account.