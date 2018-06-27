Iran: Top Judge Warns Of Punishment For Disrupting Economy

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani denounced as “treason against the state and nation” the opportunistic move by some capital owners to agitate the market, saying severe punishment awaits those behind such disruption to the country’s economy.

Addressing a conference of Iran’s Judiciary, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Ayatollah Amoli Larijani described economy as the country’s top priority, warning that the enemies are seeking to mount economic pressure on Iran and cause trouble for the livelihood of people.

The senior judge acknowledged that the recent turbulence in the country’s gold, currency, automobile and housing market is partly due to a surge in total cash in the country, but described the crisis as a psychological issue that is being engineered by the enemies.

He then warned some holders of capital assets that their attempt to maximize interest by disrupting the market amounts to treason against the nation, saying such obstructive activities that harm economy will face severe penalties.

In comments in April, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the enemies have resorted to economic war after realizing the futility of military action against Iran.

“They have now focused on economic and cultural war, with the US Treasury Department working as the headquarters of the economic war on the Islamic Republic Establishment,” the Leader said, highlighting the need for supporting Iranian producers and businesses to deal with the enemy’s economic war.