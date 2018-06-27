ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

A Russian Su-34 conducting an airstrike in Syria. Source: Mil.ru, Wikipedia Commons.

A Russian Su-34 conducting an airstrike in Syria. Source: File photo Mil.ru, Wikipedia Commons.
1 World News 

Russian Jets Join Syrian Army In Striking Key Town For First Time

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Another rebel-held district in Daraa province has come under fierce attack by the Syrian army and Russian Air Force after the entire Lajat region has fallen to the government troops; marking a turning point in the recent offensive, Al-Masdar News says.

The SAA’s elite 4th Armored Division continues to hammer Daraa al-Balad district with heavy Golan ground-to-ground missiles. Nearly a hundred missiles hit the rebel bastion last night ahead an expected ground invasion.

Remarkably, the Russian fighter jets expanded its operations to Daraa al-Balad after assisting the Syrian forces in taking over Lajat region early on.

No information has yet been obtained about the losses suffered by rebels due to the rocket shelling and aerial bombardment.

However, the dramatic collapse of rebels in Lajat might be an indication to further defeats in other insurgent-controlled areas across the southern province.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

We need your help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE