Trump To Donate Salary To Department Of Education

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his second-quarter salary will be donated to the Department of Education. The funds will be used to host a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)-focused camp for students.

According to the White House, “This announcement is the latest step that President Trump has taken in order to inspire interest in the STEM related areas of study and ensure that Americans are being trained for the jobs of the future.”

Since taking office, President Trump has been donating his quarterly salary to initiatives of national signifigance. In the first quarter, Trump donated his salary to the Department of Interior, and the funds went to the National Park Service to aid in its goal of preserving our country’s national security.