US President Donald Trump with schoolchildren. Photo Credit: White HouseUS President Donald Trump with schoolchildren. Photo Credit: White House

1 Social Issues 

Trump To Donate Salary To Department Of Education

Eurasia Review 0 Comment , , ,

By

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his second-quarter salary will be donated to the Department of Education. The funds will be used to host a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)-focused camp for students.

According to the White House, “This announcement is the latest step that President Trump has taken in order to inspire interest in the STEM related areas of study and ensure that Americans are being trained for the jobs of the future.”

Since taking office, President Trump has been donating his quarterly salary to initiatives of national signifigance. In the first quarter, Trump donated his salary to the Department of Interior, and the funds went to the National Park Service to aid in its goal of preserving our country’s national security.

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

You May Also Like

President Barack Obama meets with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. National Security Advisior Susan E. Rice listens at left. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Obama Blames Putin’s Military Buildup For Slowdown In Arms Control

RFE RL 2
Palmyra, Syria. Photo by James Gordon, Wikipedia Commons.

Aleppo Liberated, Palmyra Enslaved Again – OpEd

Kaveh L. Afrasiabi 0
President Barack Obama makes a point during a meeting with senior staff in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, May 18, 2016. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Obama’s ‘Pakistan Care’: Are The Days Over? – Analysis

Observer Research Foundation 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE