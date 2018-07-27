ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, July 27, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Communications Office

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Communications Office

1 World News 

Philippines President Duterte Says Don’t Force Iran To Go To War

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned the US and other countries to avoid “egging Iran to go to war”.

“Then they should stop egging Iran to go to war because then if that’s what will happen, even a few hundred missiles, nuclear then there’s no use talking about climate change,” Duterte on Wednesday, speaking at a climate change conference.

He then called for “sobriety” and “cooler heads” in order to avoid a war.

“It behooves upon the leaders of nations who are really there and who can make the change, they can do much and we appreciate nations who approach the problem in sobriety and understanding and providing the cooler heads, so to speak,” he said.

“Let us decide that we avoid war because that would be disaster,” Duterte said.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran of severe “consequences” after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivered a speech warning the US that any confrontation would lead to the “mother of all wars.”

Rouhani had warned his US counterpart not to play with the lion’s tail after Trump’s push to halt Iran’s export of oil.

“Mr. Trump! Do not play with the lion’s tail, (because) you’ll regret it. You are unable to provoke the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests,” Rouhani said.

During a recent visit to Austria, Rouhani pledged that Tehran will stand firm against the US threat to halt Iranian oil shipments, saying no other country in the region could export oil if Iran is to be deprived of oil exports.

A number of top Iranian military officials supported the idea afterwards, saying Iran has the ability to shut down the Strait of Hormuz if necessary.

On Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei praised Rouhani’s firm response to the US threat to halt Iran’s oil exports, saying his significant stances that signify the Establishment’s policy must be seriously pursued by the Foreign Ministry.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Have Your Donated?

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE