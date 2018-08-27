Election Role In Iran’s Strategic Security – OpEd

By Eurasia Review

By Sajad Abedi*

After the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, a military came into being, based on two bases of Islamism and Republican rule. The approach that emerged most of all in this system was the approach to value the popular vote and the maximum participation of the people in the selection of senior officials. The importance of the maximum attendance category is enough to ensure that the leadership of the system has repeatedly and precisely emphasized in all elections, and has urged the people of the province to have a maximum presence in the elections. Indeed, the maximum presence in the elections guarantees the security and authority of the country and strengthens the unbreakable bond of the Islamic Republic’s holy system with the people.

The electoral system in the Islamic Republic of Iran is a political and democratic military. For this, its importance, not because of its role but because of its democratic structure, has its effects on the functions of the various political, social and economic dimensions of the system. National security is not, as one of the important structures of political life, the impact of the functions of the electoral system of the country. Given the importance of the electoral system from the angle of its mechanism and its mechanisms, “national security” is one of the areas that are not isolated from the winning electoral system in the country, and its relationship with the electoral system requires in-depth reviews.

Security and stability have long played a decisive role in politics and governance. In the new world, stability, development, motherhood is the key to prosperity. Poverty is intrinsically linked to insecurity and lack of stability. Investors are seeking security, and the brains, which themselves are at the same time an invaluable capital, are at the same time seeking stability. In the indicators of development and attraction of capital, stability is always a major indicator. There are countless factors involved in the issue of stability and security. There are certain factors in creating and sustaining what is right, their absence, in fragility or lack of stability. These components can be divided into external, internal and internal components in a general category, as well as political, economic, social, cultural and environmental components. Among the components of politics, the right to be and the choice of people and their familiarity with these rights can be considered central. These rights are manifested in the elections. Elections, if they are viewed as a symbol of democracy and likened to a living creature, are transparency and fairness, as the nerves and heart, which give the elections personality, essence, legitimacy and efficacy. In the transparent elections, this is the people’s vote, which is decisive; people see their role in managing their own destiny and managing the country. They see the rulers of their votes and the sovereignty of a popular legitimacy. In this way, there is an unbreakable link between sovereignty and the nation: what brings about lasting stability. That is why advanced societies, especially the parliamentary ones, have the slightest instability in their stability immediately; they seek refuge in the process of stabilizing the elections.

In 2012, when Greece came close to economic insolvency, political destabilization followed. Greeceis in order to survive the crisis and continue to be a member of the European Union. Held an early election where no party could win the majority vote. Thus, within a month, elections were held; in one year and within less than a month, two elections were held, and this way the country was able to overcome instability. In this way, in advanced societies, elections are seen as an unparalleled element of stability and security.

0The picture also holds true, that if the role of the people is ignored in the election, the presence of the people should be used symbolically and formally, or that the elections are unhealthy, unclear, unfair; this not only has no effect, but the elections There remains a felony which is the home of the neck, which is called the nation here. The unjust election, along with fraud and misconduct, can put society and the country in abyss and create devastating crises.

The 1991 elections in Algeria, in which Islamists, especially the “Islamic Salvation Front”, won, but the result of the election was not accepted, its consequences, violent and bloody domestic wars caused the country a catastrophe. The civil war lasted more than a decade, and it is said that as a result, 200,000 people were killed.

The current crisis in Egypt is also a crisis caused by elections and lack of transparency, which the Islamists did not act transparently, deceived and deceived, and at the same time, the majority of this vote was negligible. Therefore, the transparency of the election was fundamentally distorted; therefore, people came to the streets and called for their votes to be withdrawn. Eventually, the military, taking advantage of the cases, took over power through a pseudo-coup, and now Egypt with one there is an important perspective, and each day it is increasing on the level of insecurity and crisis.

Therefore, from what has been said, it can be said with certainty that the health of the elections brings stability and security and ensures it, as fraud and corruption are crises and crises.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is facing a very important election year next year. Undoubtedly, this election can make Iran’s fate, and this country can be fundamentally changed by the impact of this election. If the elections are sound and transparent, the stability of the country will be insured; security will be more prevalent; people’s hope for a brighter future, and the fears of those who always see power over the path of change, will forever be disappointed. Became In this case, foreign and domestic investors will be more encouraged in the Iranian market, and the result will be economic prosperity. If unfair elections are accompanied by fraud, the country will once again face divergence, the chaos of the conflict will endlessly, and there will be more and more crises ahead.

Therefore, it should be said that those who are likely to think about electoral fraud and engineering should realize that this will not be less than the coup of the seven communists, the destruction of the Mojahedin and the Black Day, when the Taliban were brought to Afghanistan the stability and security of the future of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the next year’s election those who seek to disrupt this election are in fact enemies of stability in Iran and are therefore the enemies of the people and nation of this country.

As stated, the maximum number of people in the election is closely linked to the authority and security of the country. There must be a massive and massive presence of people in the election and the first principle is “the principle of participation in elections” and the second principle is “the principle of the right to vote and vote for the best candidates.” In this regard, Imam Khamenei pointed to the presence of the maximum and its impact on the security and authority of the country and said: “Everyone will take part in the election, even those who do not agree to the system to maintain the credibility of the country / may There is nobody to accept, but he / she does not have a leadership role, it is for Islamic Iran; to ensure the country’s shelf life and to remain in the security fence.”

*Sajad Abedi is a Resident Research Fellow at the National Security and Defense Think Tank. He obtained my Ph. D. degree in National Security from the Nationl Defense University under group of leader of Islamic Republic of Iran. His research interests pertain to Arab-Israeli studies, the Cyber Security studies and National Security.

