Iran’s Defense Minister Meets With Syrian President Assad

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, who is in Damascus for an official visit, met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and renewed Iran’s support for unity in the war-torn Arab country.

At the Sunday meeting, the Iranian minister praised the Syrian nation’s steadfastness in countering terrorism, adding that people in the world and region are indebted to Syria counter-terrorism efforts.

Hatami said he trusts in the Syrian nation’s ability to continue the fight against terrorists until uprooting terrorism and achieving a complete victory.

He went on to say that Iran supports unity in Syria regardless of threats and pressure from some countries, underlining that Tehran is currently ready to participate in the reconstruction process of the country.

“To that end, the private sector of the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys good capabilities and can use them in the reconstruction of Syria,” General Hatami said.

The Syrian president, for his part, welcomed the visit by the Iranian minister and his accompanied delegation amid the recent victories made by the Syrian army and its allies.

He said Iran and Syria have strong and stable relations and all rumors and negative propaganda about the two sides’ ties will leave no impact on the firm bilateral relations that have been founded since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Assad also pointed to the Israeli attacks on Syria, saying they indicate the Zionist regime’s fear.