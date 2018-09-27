ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Flags of Armenia and United States. Photo Credit: Yerevanci, Wikimedia Commons.

Armenia Says No American Biological Laboratories Located In Country

There are no American or other foreign biological laboratories on the territory of Armenia, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters on Wednesday, September 26.

His comments come amid media publications suggesting that Russian specialists were reportedly allowed to the American biological laboratories located in Armenia.

“These laboratories are entirely under the jurisdiction of Armenia, with only citizens of our country working there,” Balayan said, according to Panorama.am.

The spokesman also said that Russian specialists have visiting the laboratories since 2017.

“It’s natural, these visits go in line with the spirit of relations between Armenia and Russia,” he said.


