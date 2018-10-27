ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, October 27, 2018
Locations of Iran (green) and Iraq (orange). Source: WIkipedia Commons.

Iranian Speaker Congratulates New Iraqi Government

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani congratulated the new Iraqi prime minister and his cabinet on winning the vote of confidence, voicing the Iranian legislature’s readiness to contribute to closer ties between the two neighbors.

In a message on Friday, Larijani congratulated Iraq’s new Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and his ministers on winning the Iraqi Parliament’s vote of confidence.

The Iranian speaker also expressed confidence that the political, economic, cultural and parliamentary bonds between Tehran and Baghdad would grow during Abdul Mahdi’s term.

Larijani also voiced the Iranian Parliament’s readiness to facilitate and contribute to close and diversified interaction between Iran and Iraq.

Abdul Mahdi, 76, was sworn in on Wednesday, but could not announce the full cabinet after the Iraqi lawmakers failed to reach a consensus on key postings, including the ministers of interior and defense.

Iraq’s Parliament will reconvene on November 6 to vote on the remaining eight ministers.


Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

